Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 115.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 15,332 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 34.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 778,068 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,796,000 after acquiring an additional 201,360 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 842,286 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 67,086 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,103 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on VOD. DZ Bank raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of VOD stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.37.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

