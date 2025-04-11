Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $10.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a positive return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $38.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Walgreens Boots Alliance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,685 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 23,815 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

