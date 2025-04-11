Warren Tucker Buys 32,902 Shares of TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) Stock

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Free Report) insider Warren Tucker acquired 32,902 shares of TT Electronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £25,005.52 ($32,457.84).

TT Electronics Trading Down 9.9 %

LON TTG opened at GBX 75 ($0.97) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £133.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.95. TT Electronics plc has a 52 week low of GBX 61.90 ($0.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 184 ($2.39). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 83.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 92.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.26.

TT Electronics (LON:TTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 10th. The company reported GBX 11 ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. TT Electronics had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TT Electronics plc will post 16.7485822 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TT Electronics is a global provider of engineered electronics for performance critical applications.

TT engineers and manufactures electronic solutions enabling a safer, healthier and more sustainable world. TT benefits from enduring megatrends in structurally high-growth markets including healthcare, aerospace, defence, automation and electrification.

