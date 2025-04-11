Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $36.00. The stock had previously closed at $29.66, but opened at $27.80. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Wayfair shares last traded at $26.82, with a volume of 1,289,665 shares changing hands.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on W. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on shares of Wayfair and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.16.

In related news, insider Steven Conine sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,389,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 559,073 shares in the company, valued at $25,901,852.09. This trade represents a 5.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 5,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $242,803.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,814.17. The trade was a 8.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,532 shares of company stock worth $5,090,232. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in W. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 8.5% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 25,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Wayfair by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $557,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,690,000 after buying an additional 35,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 16.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 147,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after buying an additional 20,884 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.89 and a 200 day moving average of $43.64. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 3.72.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

