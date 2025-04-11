Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Holdings Lifted by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WERN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,987,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,380,000 after purchasing an additional 234,811 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,660,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,010,000 after buying an additional 143,953 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,557,000 after buying an additional 124,574 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,791,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 672.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 75,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 65,845 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WERN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Werner Enterprises from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.07.

Werner Enterprises Stock Down 0.9 %

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $28.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.55. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.15). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 101.82%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Further Reading

