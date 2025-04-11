Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Free Report) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,297 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.89% of Western New England Bancorp worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 23.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 8,532 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 83,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 95,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 13,019 shares in the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn raised Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Western New England Bancorp Trading Down 6.4 %

NASDAQ WNEB opened at $7.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $10.08. The company has a market cap of $164.95 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.57.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 9.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Western New England Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.