Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Weyco Group Price Performance
WEYS stock opened at $29.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.33. Weyco Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.76.
Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The textile maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $80.47 million during the quarter.
About Weyco Group
Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.
