Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Weyco Group Price Performance

WEYS stock opened at $29.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.33. Weyco Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.76.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The textile maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $80.47 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Weyco Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyco Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,023,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 22,965.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 16,076 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Weyco Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 576,684 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,654,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyco Group during the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

