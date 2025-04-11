What is Diamond Equity’s Forecast for TSE:AII Q1 Earnings?

Almonty Industries Inc. (TSE:AII – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Diamond Equity issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Almonty Industries in a research note issued on Monday, April 7th. Diamond Equity analyst H. Diamond forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Almonty Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Diamond Equity also issued estimates for Almonty Industries’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

TSE AII opened at C$2.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.26. Almonty Industries has a one year low of C$0.58 and a one year high of C$2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$600.46 million, a P/E ratio of -29.91 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, Director Michael Lewis Black bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.17 per share, with a total value of C$108,520.00. Also, Senior Officer Marion Mcgrath sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.19, for a total value of C$65,700.00. Insiders have sold a total of 80,600 shares of company stock valued at $164,560 over the last 90 days. 39.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Almonty Industries Inc is engaged in the mining, processing and shipping of tungsten concentrate from its Los Santos tungsten mine located near Salamanca, Spain (the ‘Los Santos Mine’), the processing and shipping of tungsten concentrate from its Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine in Covilha, Castelo Branco, Portugal (the ‘Panasqueira Mine’), the evaluation of its Valtreixal tin and tungsten mine project located in Western Spain in the province of Zamora (the ‘Valtreixal Mine’), as well as the evaluation and expected re-opening of its Sangdong tungsten mine project located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea (the ‘Sangdong Mine’).

