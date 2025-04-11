What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for IONS Q1 Earnings?

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 7th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor anticipates that the company will earn ($1.04) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.50) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.61) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.86) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on IONS. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.72.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of IONS opened at $26.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 8.82. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $52.34.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.97 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 100.05% and a negative net margin of 64.25%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

Insider Transactions at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 7,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $234,937.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,802.80. The trade was a 13.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 33,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $1,091,310.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,767,331.48. The trade was a 13.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,956 shares of company stock worth $3,608,439 in the last 90 days. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ionis Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IONS. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 193.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

