What is Roth Capital’s Forecast for HIVE FY2025 Earnings?

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 7th. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.33). Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for HIVE Digital Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for HIVE Digital Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HIVE. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of HIVE Digital Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.64.

HIVE Digital Technologies Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of HIVE opened at $1.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.02. The company has a market cap of $236.83 million, a P/E ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. HIVE Digital Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $5.54.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 5.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HIVE Digital Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,214,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after buying an additional 91,056 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in HIVE Digital Technologies by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 411,071 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,562,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,003,000 after purchasing an additional 692,799 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $854,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the third quarter worth $463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

HIVE Digital Technologies Company Profile

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

