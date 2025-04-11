What is Roth Capital’s Forecast for TeraWulf Q1 Earnings?

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) – Roth Capital lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for TeraWulf in a research note issued on Monday, April 7th. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for TeraWulf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.43 million. The company’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis.

WULF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on TeraWulf from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.86.

Shares of WULF opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. TeraWulf has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.29. The company has a market cap of $857.97 million, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 2.76.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WULF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TeraWulf by 258.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,363,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,063,000 after buying an additional 1,704,013 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 145,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 58,235 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in TeraWulf by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,283,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,405,000 after purchasing an additional 227,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

