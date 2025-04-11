What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Forecast for RPM FY2025 Earnings?

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for RPM International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $5.15 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.53. The consensus estimate for RPM International’s current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for RPM International’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.85 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

RPM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of RPM International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on RPM International from $154.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RPM International from $140.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on RPM International from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RPM International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.10.

RPM International stock opened at $102.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.46. RPM International has a 12 month low of $95.28 and a 12 month high of $141.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.39. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.15). RPM International had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in RPM International by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in RPM International by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in RPM International by 829.8% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in RPM International by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.88%.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

