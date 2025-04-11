What is Taglich Brothers’ Estimate for Phunware Q1 Earnings?

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Taglich Brothers issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Phunware in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 8th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Phunware’s current full-year earnings is ($0.97) per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Phunware’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.93 million. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 244.22% and a negative net margin of 867.61%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Phunware from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Roth Capital set a $4.50 price target on shares of Phunware in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

NASDAQ:PHUN opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phunware has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $14.60.

Institutional Trading of Phunware

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Phunware during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phunware during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Phunware during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Phunware during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Phunware by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 30,507 shares during the last quarter. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include mobile software and application transaction solutions comprise integration of software development kit (SDK) licenses, which consists of analytics that offers data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging, which enables brands to send messages; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services, such as mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

