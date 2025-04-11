What is Wedbush’s Forecast for Pharvaris FY2029 Earnings?

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2029 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pharvaris in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 7th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.99 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Pharvaris’ current full-year earnings is ($2.71) per share.

Get Pharvaris alerts:

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.06.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pharvaris from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHVS

Pharvaris Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:PHVS opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of -2.84. Pharvaris has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average of $18.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharvaris

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Pharvaris during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 1,125.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Pharvaris in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Pharvaris in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000.

Pharvaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.