What is William Blair’s Estimate for Fastenal Q1 Earnings?

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) – William Blair issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fastenal in a report released on Wednesday, April 9th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fastenal’s current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Fastenal’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Fastenal from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Fastenal from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.91.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.9 %

FAST opened at $75.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Fastenal has a one year low of $61.36 and a one year high of $84.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.26.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 481.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 85.57%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

