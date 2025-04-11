What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for GD Q3 Earnings?

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of General Dynamics in a report issued on Tuesday, April 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $3.69 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.59. The consensus estimate for General Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $14.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ Q1 2026 earnings at $4.57 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $4.83 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $18.41 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GD. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $315.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $261.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective (down previously from $345.00) on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BTIG Research lowered General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.82.

Shares of GD stock opened at $272.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.94. General Dynamics has a one year low of $239.20 and a one year high of $316.90. The firm has a market cap of $73.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.43.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.14). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 7.93%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

In related news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 27,562 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $7,499,895.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,297,195.12. This trade represents a 37.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura J. Schumacher sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total value of $459,201.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,224. The trade was a 13.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 213.8% during the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

