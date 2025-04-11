What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for ONE Gas Q2 Earnings?

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of ONE Gas in a research note issued on Monday, April 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.59. The consensus estimate for ONE Gas’ current full-year earnings is $4.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ONE Gas’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

OGS has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded ONE Gas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.44.

ONE Gas Price Performance

NYSE:OGS opened at $74.13 on Wednesday. ONE Gas has a 52-week low of $58.31 and a 52-week high of $78.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.63.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.58 million.

Institutional Trading of ONE Gas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $43,344,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1,421.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 489,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,865,000 after purchasing an additional 456,891 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 821,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,914,000 after purchasing an additional 310,460 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 864,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,849,000 after purchasing an additional 152,028 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 15,222.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 101,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 101,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

