What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for AMN Q3 Earnings?

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report issued on Monday, April 7th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for AMN Healthcare Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ FY2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. AMN Healthcare Services had a positive return on equity of 15.22% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $734.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.38 million.

AMN has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $19.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of -0.03. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $70.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average of $28.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 285.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 79,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 58,830 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 21,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 11,974 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 381.8% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 235,067 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,367,000 after acquiring an additional 550,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 279.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 67,595 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

