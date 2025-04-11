Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.64 and traded as low as $3.50. Wilhelmina International shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 483 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Wilhelmina International in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International Price Performance

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 million, a P/E ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.62.

(Get Free Report)

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.