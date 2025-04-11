Wynn Resorts Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 55,411 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 297% compared to the typical volume of 13,941 call options.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WYNN. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.58.

In other Wynn Resorts news, major shareholder Tilman J. Fertitta purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.62 per share, for a total transaction of $6,762,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,060,000. The trade was a 0.78 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Philip G. Satre acquired 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.18 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,396.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,095.10. This trade represents a 185.08 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 438,700 shares of company stock worth $31,300,943. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,352,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $101,375,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $75,872,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,125,668 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $269,308,000 after acquiring an additional 485,204 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 848,636 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $73,118,000 after acquiring an additional 441,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

WYNN opened at $72.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.75. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $107.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The casino operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $1.15. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 71.17%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.75%.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

