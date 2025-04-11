XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold Rating

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

XOMA Stock Performance

XOMA opened at $19.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $235.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.25. XOMA has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 million. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 24.95% and a negative net margin of 151.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that XOMA will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at XOMA

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 500,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $13,069,366.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Limber bought 5,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $134,220.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,000. This represents a 110.22 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 29,312 shares of company stock worth $735,061 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XOMA

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOMA. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in XOMA by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 156,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 60,927 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of XOMA by 238.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of XOMA by 300.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in XOMA in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in XOMA by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

Featured Stories

