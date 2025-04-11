Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for AXSM

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, April 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn ($4.28) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($4.40). The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.79) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.83 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 74.47% and a negative return on equity of 223.51%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.80.

AXSM opened at $95.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $139.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Trading of Axsome Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Axsome Therapeutics

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, CFO Nick Pizzie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $393,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,529,450.09. This represents a 6.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

