Zacks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for OII

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Oceaneering International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 8th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Oceaneering International’s current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.61 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Oceaneering International had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $713.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.60 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup cut Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Oceaneering International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Oceaneering International from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $16.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.71. Oceaneering International has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.94.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 191.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 354.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

