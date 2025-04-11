Zacks Research Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for RRR

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 7th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Red Rock Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RRR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Red Rock Resorts Price Performance

RRR opened at $40.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $35.09 and a 1 year high of $61.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.60.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 71.00%.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 11,356,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,111,000 after acquiring an additional 732,917 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,181,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,576,000 after purchasing an additional 50,193 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,056,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,097,000 after purchasing an additional 546,047 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 142.5% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,474,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,165,000 after buying an additional 866,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,344,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,149,000 after buying an additional 229,843 shares in the last quarter. 47.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

