Zacks Research Decreases Earnings Estimates for AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for AptarGroup in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 8th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.40. The consensus estimate for AptarGroup’s current full-year earnings is $5.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AptarGroup’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.24. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.56%.

ATR has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.60.

AptarGroup Stock Down 1.9 %

ATR opened at $141.01 on Wednesday. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $178.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.75. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.59.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AptarGroup

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the first quarter worth about $319,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 26,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 15.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 205,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,477,000 after buying an additional 7,848 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

