Zacks Research Has Bullish Estimate for SAIC Q1 Earnings

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Science Applications International in a research note issued on Monday, April 7th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $2.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.11. The consensus estimate for Science Applications International’s current full-year earnings is $8.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.18 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $11.85 EPS.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAIC. TD Cowen cut shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Science Applications International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Science Applications International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $148.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.22.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $112.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.56 and its 200 day moving average is $119.94. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $94.68 and a 1-year high of $156.34.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science Applications International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Science Applications International by 112.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Science Applications International by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 3,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $381,230.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,892.80. This trade represents a 32.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn B. Handlon bought 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.93 per share, with a total value of $25,283.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,237.76. This trade represents a 6.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,045 shares of company stock valued at $339,935. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.58%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.