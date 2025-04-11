Zacks Research Has Negative Estimate for AKAM Q2 Earnings

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 7th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now expects that the technology infrastructure company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Akamai Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ FY2025 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.18 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.55.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $72.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.92. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $67.51 and a twelve month high of $106.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.33). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,746 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 32.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 188,388 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $19,018,000 after acquiring an additional 46,335 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $827,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $617,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total transaction of $366,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,633.28. This represents a 14.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 37,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.58 per share, with a total value of $2,997,778.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 137,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,929,676.36. The trade was a 37.79 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,394 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

