Zacks Research Issues Negative Estimate for SRPT Earnings

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $2.44 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.56. The consensus estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.62 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.64 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $12.25 EPS.

SRPT has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $124.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $202.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.18.

Shares of SRPT opened at $50.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $48.01 and a 52-week high of $173.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 446.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Claude Nicaise sold 2,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $248,203.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,187.68. The trade was a 8.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

