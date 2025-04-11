Zacks Research Issues Negative Outlook for KB Home Earnings

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for KB Home in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 7th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.23. The consensus estimate for KB Home’s current full-year earnings is $8.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.28 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.95 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.23 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on KB Home from $82.00 to $74.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of KB Home from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on KB Home from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on KB Home from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KB Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.21.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $51.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 0.83. KB Home has a 1 year low of $49.75 and a 1 year high of $89.70. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.14.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). KB Home had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $1,891,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,708.21. The trade was a 44.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in KB Home by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,539,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,285,000 after acquiring an additional 45,311 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in KB Home in the third quarter worth $464,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 24.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 196,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,816,000 after buying an additional 38,638 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in KB Home by 28.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,938,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,125,000 after acquiring an additional 16,593 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

