Zacks Research Issues Positive Estimate for UHS Earnings

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Universal Health Services in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $4.24 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.22. The consensus estimate for Universal Health Services’ current full-year earnings is $15.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ Q2 2025 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.58 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.94 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $5.06 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $5.41 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $20.08 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $5.04 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $21.15 EPS.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on UHS. Stephens lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $228.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $178.71 on Wednesday. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $152.69 and a 1-year high of $243.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 4.75%.

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services

In other news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,000 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $179,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,230.56. The trade was a 11.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Universal Health Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Health Services

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.