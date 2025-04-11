Zacks Research Lowers Earnings Estimates for PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2026 earnings estimates for PPG Industries in a research note issued on Monday, April 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $8.71 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.84. The consensus estimate for PPG Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q4 2026 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.33 EPS.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.15.

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG Industries stock opened at $98.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.28. PPG Industries has a one year low of $90.24 and a one year high of $139.01.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.04). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 6.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish sold 4,800 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,835.55. The trade was a 11.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 57.51%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.