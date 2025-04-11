Zacks Research Weighs in on Lazard’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Lazard in a research report issued on Monday, April 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Lazard’s current full-year earnings is $4.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lazard’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.89 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lazard from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Lazard from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

NYSE LAZ opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Lazard has a 12 month low of $31.97 and a 12 month high of $61.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.74 and its 200 day moving average is $50.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.27.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Lazard had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 44.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Peter Richard Orszag sold 64,539 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $2,940,396.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,758,184.60. The trade was a 27.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $1,383,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,448 shares in the company, valued at $9,041,943.36. This represents a 13.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,078 shares of company stock valued at $9,120,541 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. Lazard’s payout ratio is 75.19%.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

