Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Trading Down 7.1% After Insider Selling

Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) were down 7.1% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $24.74 and last traded at $25.14. Approximately 710,767 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 966,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.07.

Specifically, CFO Yajing Chen sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $30,593.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,047 shares in the company, valued at $895,526.17. This trade represents a 3.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $97,508.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 479,851 shares in the company, valued at $15,887,866.61. The trade was a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In related news, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $62,048.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,716.25. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.10 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

Zai Lab Trading Down 10.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $109.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.15 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 76.14% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new stake in Zai Lab in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 337.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Zai Lab by 1,671.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

