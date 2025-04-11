Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $390.00 to $232.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Zebra Technologies traded as low as $205.73 and last traded at $213.49, with a volume of 448503 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $213.54.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ZBRA. Barclays decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $407.00 to $326.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $379.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $432.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.73.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zebra Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

In related news, Director Anders Gustafsson bought 500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $311.00 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 202,176 shares in the company, valued at $62,876,736. This trade represents a 0.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $296.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.23). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.