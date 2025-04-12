10,573 Shares in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Down 0.7 %

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.16. The stock has a market cap of $544.05 million, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.17. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $835.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.48 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 5.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VLRS shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

