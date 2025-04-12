10,584 Shares in Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Separately, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,990,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,437,000 after purchasing an additional 57,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GB opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. Global Blue Group Holding AG has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Global Blue Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

About Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

