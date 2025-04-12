12,101 Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,101 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,341,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,803,915,000 after acquiring an additional 562,783 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,630,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $499,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,289 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,098,497 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $452,135,000 after buying an additional 267,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,143,639 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $408,410,000 after purchasing an additional 28,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,646,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $56.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.93 and a twelve month high of $120.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.08.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 12.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.89%.

In other news, CEO Philip G. Brace purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.13 per share, for a total transaction of $661,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,300. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWKS. Barclays dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Argus lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.78.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

