13,326 Shares in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 169,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 19,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Himax Technologies Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX opened at $6.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 2.11. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $13.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $237.22 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Himax Technologies from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Himax Technologies

About Himax Technologies

(Free Report)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.