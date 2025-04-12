145,339 Shares in Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN) Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 145,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexxen International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Nexxen International by 2,021.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,027 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nexxen International in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Nexxen International in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Nexxen International during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Nexxen International Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NEXN opened at $8.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Nexxen International Ltd. has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $21.88. The company has a market cap of $548.56 million, a P/E ratio of 216.25 and a beta of 1.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nexxen International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NEXN has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Nexxen International in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Nexxen International in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Nexxen International in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Nexxen International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Nexxen International from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexxen International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Nexxen International Profile

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

