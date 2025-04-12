15,700 Shares in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LBTYK. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,636,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 7,017.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 700,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,203,000 after buying an additional 690,522 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,484,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,786,000 after acquiring an additional 553,947 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,122,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,744,000 after acquiring an additional 540,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Liberty Global by 321.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 318,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 242,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Liberty Global Stock Down 0.8 %

LBTYK stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19. Liberty Global Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $22.14.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $7.19. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 23.09%.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

