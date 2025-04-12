158,066 Shares in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 158,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1,306.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.
PagSeguro Digital Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $8.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.60. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $14.82.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PAGS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
