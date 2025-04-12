16,378 Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $66.29 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $61.24 and a fifty-two week high of $87.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.05). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 13.01%. Equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.49. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.15%.

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

