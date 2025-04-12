18,800 Shares in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,000. Norges Bank owned 0.07% of United States Lime & Minerals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 422.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 308,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,089,000 after buying an additional 249,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 421.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 242,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,714,000 after acquiring an additional 196,277 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 486.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 52,039 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,612,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1,182.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 19,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

USLM opened at $91.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.82. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.61 and a fifty-two week high of $159.53.

United States Lime & Minerals ( NASDAQ:USLM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 34.27%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.33%.

In other news, Director Sandra C. Duhe sold 3,157 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $298,683.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,330.08. The trade was a 59.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

