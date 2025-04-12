188,618 Shares in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 188,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Owens & Minor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Insider Transactions at Owens & Minor

In other Owens & Minor news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.39 per share, with a total value of $1,662,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,482,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,859,037.45. The trade was a 2.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,718,412 shares of company stock worth $24,495,308. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owens & Minor Price Performance

NYSE:OMI opened at $6.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.79. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $26.05.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Owens & Minor declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

