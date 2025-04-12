23895 (GKX.V) (CVE:GKX) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of 23895 (GKX.V) (CVE:GKX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as high as C$0.05. 23895 (GKX.V) shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.
23895 (GKX.V) Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04.
23895 (GKX.V) Company Profile
Gemini Corporation, an integrated project construction company, focuses on energy and industrial facilities in Western Canada. It offers asset acquisition, environmental and regulatory support, engineering, fabrication, construction, maintenance, turnaround, decommissioning, reclamation, and remediation services, as well as project management services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than 23895 (GKX.V)
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for 23895 (GKX.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23895 (GKX.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.