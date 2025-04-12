242,554 Shares in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 242,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000. Norges Bank owned 0.06% of Coeur Mining as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 88.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,418,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after purchasing an additional 665,452 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 595.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 87,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 75,314 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 1,011.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 137,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 125,127 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,146,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,937,000 after acquiring an additional 89,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 668,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,362.50. This trade represents a 1.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coeur Mining Price Performance

Shares of CDE opened at $5.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.27. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $7.72.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $305.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.32 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CDE shares. Cormark upgraded Coeur Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on CDE

About Coeur Mining

(Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.