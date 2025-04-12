2,518 Shares in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Purchased by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new stake in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 188.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after buying an additional 60,106 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 21.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 314,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCB opened at $79.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Coastal Financial Co. has a one year low of $37.30 and a one year high of $102.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Coastal Financial ( NASDAQ:CCB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Coastal Financial Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCB. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Coastal Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Coastal Financial from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Coastal Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

