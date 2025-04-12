27,000 Shares in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.11% of NexPoint Residential Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

NXRT opened at $34.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.01 million, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.73 and a 12 month high of $48.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20,400.00%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Paul Richards acquired 5,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.24 per share, with a total value of $193,257.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,493 shares in the company, valued at $614,707.32. This trade represents a 45.86 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

