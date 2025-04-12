27,251 Shares in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACLX. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcellx by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Arcellx by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Arcellx by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Arcellx by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Arcellx Trading Up 4.4 %

ACLX opened at $59.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.31 and a beta of 0.33. Arcellx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.88 and a 12 month high of $107.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcellx

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.24). Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $98,805.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rami Elghandour sold 38,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $2,375,366.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,252,515.72. This trade represents a 20.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,955 shares of company stock worth $3,507,263 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.