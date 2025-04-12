331,000 Shares in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 331,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.18% of Pitney Bowes at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBI. Hestia Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter worth about $114,326,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 768,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 30,658 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,814,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,139,000 after buying an additional 586,249 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 182.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 967,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after buying an additional 624,878 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kurt James Wolf sold 481,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $5,182,513.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 584,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,529.72. This represents a 45.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Pfeiffer sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,598.48. The trade was a 22.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,974,484 shares of company stock valued at $19,815,631 in the last ninety days. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pitney Bowes Price Performance

Pitney Bowes stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $11.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average is $8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.89.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently -21.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PBI

Pitney Bowes Profile

(Free Report)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.